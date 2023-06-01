Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Lakers 113-111. With 30 points, Jokic was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|30
|14
|13
|1
|3
|3
|Jamal Murray
|25
|3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Aaron Gordon
|22
|6
|5
|0
|2
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|31.8
|13.7
|10.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.6
|Jamal Murray
|27.9
|5.4
|6
|2
|0.3
|2.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.7
|7.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.6
|2.8
|Aaron Gordon
|12.8
|4.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.9
|0.9
|Bruce Brown
|12.6
|3.8
|2.1
|1
|0.3
|0.8
