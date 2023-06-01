The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Nuggets enter this contest after a 113-111 win against the Lakers on Monday. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 14 rebounds and 13 assists).

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets have been scoring 117.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 219

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.