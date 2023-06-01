You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-111) 13.5 (-110) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+145)

Thursday's points prop bet for Jokic is 27.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday (9.5).

Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Thursday (25.5).

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's over/under (5.5).

He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-118) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (-118)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 3.9 lower than his scoring average of 20.4.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 5.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 4.6 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).

Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

