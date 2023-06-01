The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .241 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moustakas has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Moustakas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 12 games this season (38.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 15 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

