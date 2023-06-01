At Stade Roland Garros today, No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul will play No. 35 Nicolas Jarry in the highlight of a 16-match schedule in the French Open (round of 64). Head to Tennis Channel for the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: June 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 1

Match Round Match Time Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Round of 64 5:45 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 64 9:30 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Round of 64 11:00 AM ET No. 6 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. No. 394 Gael Monfils Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Round of 64 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paul vs. Jarry

Paul is 16-10 on the year, with no tournament wins.

Jarry, who has a 22-8 record in 10 tournaments this year, has clinched two tournament wins.

Paul has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match.

Paul has played five matches on clay so far this year, and 25.2 games per match.

Thus far this year, Paul has won 24.9% of his return games and 80% of his service games.

In his 30 matches played this year across all court types, Jarry is averaging 23.9 games per match while winning 53.9% of those games.

On clay, Jarry has played 25 matches (averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set).

Jarry is 282-for-329 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 85.7%) and 70-for-332 in return games (21.1%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Stefanos Tsitsipas Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Fabio Fognini Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Lorenzo Sonego Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Thanasi Kokkinakis Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 64 Diego Schwartzman Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Denis Shapovalov Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Juan Pablo Varillas Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 Carlos Alcaraz Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Karen Khachanov Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Hubert Hurkacz Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Cameron Norrie Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Luca van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Andrey Rublev Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3 Round of 64

