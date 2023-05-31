Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Tommy Henry, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
The Diamondbacks are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+140). Arizona is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 10-run over/under is set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-165
|+140
|10
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+110
|-135
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Read More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has won nine of its 29 games, or 31%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 55 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|9-18
|12-10
|12-22
|16-22
|8-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.