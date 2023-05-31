Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
- Tovar is batting .412 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 5.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.
- He has scored in 22 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
