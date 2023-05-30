Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .253.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- McMahon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .600 with four homers.
- In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this year (23 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
