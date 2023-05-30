Two of the league's best hitters square off when the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and Colorado Rockies (24-31) meet at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .319 batting average (seventh in league) for the Diamondbacks, while Elias Diaz ranks fourth at .335.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.86 ERA).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.

Freeland heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.

Kyle Freeland vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.434) and ranks 16th in home runs hit (61) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 482 total hits and sixth in MLB play scoring 271 runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Freeland has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (6-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts this season, Gallen has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.

