Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (6-2) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-5).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (255 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Zac Gallen
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Brady Singer
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Daniel Lynch
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.