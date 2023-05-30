The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .372.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 47.8% of them.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 9 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

