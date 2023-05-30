The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .372.
  • Grichuk has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 47.8% of them.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 9
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
