The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with more than one hit seven times (13.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 23
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
