The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with more than one hit seven times (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 22 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 23 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings