Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
