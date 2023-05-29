Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with three homers.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (14.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (36.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 24 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

