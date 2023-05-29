Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is batting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with three homers.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (14.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (36.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
26 GP 24
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
