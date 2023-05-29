Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with three homers.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (14.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (36.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
