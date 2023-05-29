Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Karl Kauffmann (0-2, 9.35 ERA).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).
- The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (250 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Zac Gallen
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Brady Singer
