Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Karl Kauffmann (0-2, 9.35 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (250 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule