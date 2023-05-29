Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .366 with nine doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 22 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
