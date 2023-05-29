Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 51st in slugging.
  • Blackmon will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.
  • In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
26 GP 22
21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
