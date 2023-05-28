Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 30 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more RBI four times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 49 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
