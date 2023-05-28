How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 43 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Colorado has scored 239 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Rockies rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.484 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Gomber has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Home
|Karl Kauffmann
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Tommy Henry
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryne Nelson
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jordan Lyles
