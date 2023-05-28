Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.2%).
- In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
