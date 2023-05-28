The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .172 with a double and four walks.

Wynns has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

