Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Russell Henley is currently 22nd with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Russell Henley at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Henley has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Henley has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Henley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -8 261 1 13 3 4 $3.6M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Henley has an average finishing position of 40th in his past two appearances at this event.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Henley finished 22nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 112 yards shorter than the average course Henley has played in the past year (7,321).

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Henley shot better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Henley recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Henley recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Henley did not record a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship. The tournament average was 4.5.

At that last tournament, Henley's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Henley finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, less than the tournament average, 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Henley recorded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Henley Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Henley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.