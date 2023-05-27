Player props are listed for Pete Alonso and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 48 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He has a slash line of .286/.372/.452 on the season.

Blackmon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 50 hits with 10 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .331/.387/.517 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 45 hits with three doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .234/.338/.547 slash line so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 60 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .303/.387/.455 slash line so far this season.

Nimmo heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, three triples, three walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

