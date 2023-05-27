The New York Mets will send a hot-hitting Pete Alonso to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 42 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 229 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Ryne Nelson 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Connor Seabold Zac Gallen 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Brandon Pfaadt

