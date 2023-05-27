Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (22-30) squaring off against the New York Mets (27-25) at 9:10 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rockies Player Props
|Mets vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 4-12 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (229 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryne Nelson
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Zac Gallen
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Pfaadt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.