Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .324 with three doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .338 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Grichuk has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (16 of 20), with more than one hit eight times (40.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Grichuk has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.