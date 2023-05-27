On Saturday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones got a hit in 12 of 28 games last season, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones plated a run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 21.4% of his 28 games last season, he scored (six times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
