After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Min Woo Lee is currently seventh with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Min Woo Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Lee has shot below par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 11 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 18 -3 245 0 6 0 2 $1.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Lee has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been seventh.

Lee has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Lee last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,311 yards, 102 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 50th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Lee was better than 35% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Lee recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Lee had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.8).

Lee's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent outing, Lee had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Lee ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

