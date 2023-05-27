Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles and three walks while hitting .267.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (13.8%).
- In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has an RBI in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
