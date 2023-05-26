The Colorado Rockies (22-29) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the New York Mets (26-25) on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field. Elias Diaz is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.97 ERA).

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (3-2, 4.01 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .315 batting average against him.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in seven games this season.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

