Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Mets on May 26, 2023
The New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Pete Alonso, Elias Diaz and others in this matchup.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has collected 50 hits with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .340/.396/.531 so far this year.
- Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has put up 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He has a slash line of .280/.370/.433 on the season.
- Blackmon enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, two triples, two walks and four RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Scherzer Stats
- The Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Scherzer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 19
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .239/.341/.559 slash line on the season.
- Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 25
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.373/.429 so far this season.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 25
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
