Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .264 with six doubles and three walks.
- In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this season.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.9%).
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
