Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 50 hits and an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .531.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 34 of 43 games this year (79.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (32.6%).
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (39.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.