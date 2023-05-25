Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.