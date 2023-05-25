Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings