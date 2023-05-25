Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 39 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 152 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 220 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in two innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 10 starts, Freeland has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen

