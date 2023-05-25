Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (21-29) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (25-25) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the Marlins and Kyle Freeland (4-5) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Rockies games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 15-20 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (220 total), Colorado is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
