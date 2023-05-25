On Thursday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .324.

Grichuk has recorded a hit in 15 of 18 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (38.9%).

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 8 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings