Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has a double and a walk while hitting .150.
- Toglia has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
