Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .281.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 24 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

