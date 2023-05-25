Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 25 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-4.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .225 with five doubles and three walks.
- Trejo has picked up a hit in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
