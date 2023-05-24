On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .216.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 31.1% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 24 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings