Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on May 24, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Charlie Blackmon and others when the Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI (44 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .275/.364/.419 on the season.
- Blackmon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 10 doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .345/.400/.504 on the season.
- Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Alcantara Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-5) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.
- Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|7.2
|7
|6
|6
|9
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|8.1
|9
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .371/.424/.461 on the season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 43 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.
- He has a .246/.323/.526 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
