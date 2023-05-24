On Wednesday, May 24, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (24-25) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (21-28) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Karl Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 10-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Harold Castro 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.