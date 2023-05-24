On Wednesday the Carolina Hurricanes take the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are underdogs (-105) in this decisive matchup against the Panthers (-115).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 12-8-20 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-32-8 overall record.

In the 33 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-6-7 record (good for 47 points).

The 11 times this season the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-14-1 record).

The Panthers are 48-13-6 in the 67 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 102 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to register 54 points.

In the 56 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 23-11-3 to record 49 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a record of 52-21-9 this season and are 16-11-27 in overtime contests.

In the 41 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 58 points.

In eight games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of six points (2-4-2).

Carolina has earned 16 points (6-8-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Hurricanes have earned 109 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 25 games and registered 44 points with a record of 22-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 50-20-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

