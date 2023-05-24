Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Moustakas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .239.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in 10 games this year (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
