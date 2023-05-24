Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 31 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this year (29.5%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|15 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
