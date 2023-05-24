Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last outings.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
