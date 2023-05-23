Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+125) in this matchup with the Stars (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars are 46-8-8 in the 62 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to record 38 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-12-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have earned a record of 16-9-25 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 53 points (24-8-5) in its 37 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 61 times, earning 114 points from those matchups (56-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 20-7-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 24-17-3 to record 51 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.