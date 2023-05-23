Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (24-24) into a matchup against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (20-28) at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET. Arraez is batting .383, best in the league, while Diaz ranks third at .333.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (3-4).

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Gomber has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 2.79, a 4.33 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.034 in two games this season.

