The Miami Marlins (24-24) and the Colorado Rockies (20-28) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 23 at Coors Field, with Eury Perez getting the ball for the Marlins and Austin Gomber toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 7-4 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Miami has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 14-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.